Vegan Butchers Continue to Soar Worldwide as Faux Sells Out 3 Days in a Row

When vegan butcher Faux opened its doors for the first time last week, it wasn’t prepared for the demand. Queues formed outside the store in Nottingham, UK, with customers eager to sample its plant-based meats.

The rise of vegan butchers

Plant-based butchers are an increasingly popular concept around Europe and the US. In the UK, Rudy’s Vegan Butcher — London’s first plant-based butcher — had to move to a new kitchen within a few months of opening to keep up with demand. America’s first vegan butcher, The Herbivorous Butcher, recently won a court dispute against Nestle and announced the opening of a new vegan chicken shop, Herbie Butcher’s Fried Chicken.

In Canada, Plant&Co announced plans to franchise newly acquired vegan butcher shop YamChops across North America, and The Very Good Butchers continue to go from strength to strength, following the phenomenal stock market launch, and has acquired a vegan cheese company which will soon re-launch as The Very Good Cheese Company.

Faux offers plant-based alternatives to bacon, brisket, chicken thighs, pork belly, salami, and more. It also has cheeses, coffee, and a deli counter with sandwiches and baked goods. By the end of its opening day, Faux had completely sold out of all products. By the following day, it had restocked, only to sell out again — and then a third time the day after.

“Thank you so much so everyone who waited in the queue today, we have been overwhelmed by your love and support,” Faux said on Instagram after selling out for the second time. “We will be stocked up again tomorrow ready for you!”

