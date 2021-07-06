Vegan Wines Offers Free Shipping to Celebrate Summer in the US

Vegan Wines, which offers 100% vegan wines produced in Puerto Rico, is offering the opportunity to receive wine with the cost of shipping at only USD $0.01 until the end of 2022. To enter the sweepstakes, consumers must order at least four bottles of their vegan wines before the end of July. Prize winners will be selected on August 1.

In April this year, vegconomist en español spoke with Frances González, founder and president of Vegan Wines. The Puerto Rican-born New York entrepreneur, in addition to creating a global brand of 100% vegan-friendly wines, also runs VegFest Puerto Rico.

“We visit all the vineyards of the wines we present to confirm that everything is animal product-free, from the soil to the glass,” Gonzalez said of his company. “We don’t need to slaughter animals to make wine and we want to prove it with Vegan Wines.”

Vegan Wines claims to be the first vegan wine club in the United States. Many of their wines are also organic.

Globally, the wine industry was valued at $326.6 billion in 2020.

