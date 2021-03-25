Vegan Zeastar Expands Its Plant-Based Sushi into Spain After Success in Netherlands and UK

Sun-Rose Invest, based in Madrid, will be the new official distributor in the Spanish market for Vegan Zeastar‘s “Vegan Sashimi” and Vegan Zeastar’s “No Tuna” and “No Salmon”, as well as the Vegan Junkstar range of sauces. The Dutch producer also expanded into the UK in 2019 and last year debuted a vegan “cod” product offering a realistic fish and chips experience to consumers in the UK and Netherlands.

As per our recent report on alt seafood, plant-based alternatives to fish are trending in global markets, offering a solution to the urgent issues of overfishing and the catastrophe in our oceans.

Riding the current wave of success taking place in the category, the brand says of its products that “the texture and colour are virtually identical to the fish itself, without the negative consequences; on the other hand, the taste is not the same, although it has similarities according to the manufacturer. We want to involve consumers in trying these products, which so far have not left anyone indifferent.

“We believe it is a breakthrough to make vegetable and delicious options available, without having to give up the experience of meat, but without the negative environmental and animal consequences.”

Sun-Rose Invest is a family business that was established in the Canary Islands in 2003, where the founders had success with the first vegan brands distributed on the islands. They then made the leap to the Spanish mainland, where they continue to grow and distribute new vegan brands.

In addition to Vegan Zeastar, a brand belonging to Vegan Finest Foods, Sun-Rose Invest also officially represents in Spain several well-known brands such as Verdino, Nafsika’s Garden, Doisy&Dam, Belove, Mallowpuffs, Joya, Linda McCartney, and Fry Family Foods.

