Veganly Deli Uses Superfoods to Create High Protein Vegan Deli Meats

Veganly Deli is a gourmet plant-based food producer in the UK that applies Michelin quality standards to produce high protein deli meats and dairy free cheeses aiming to make a contribution towards a new mainstream of plant-based eating.

The product range of the British gourmet manufacturer includes variety of charcuterie, proper brie cheese, spicy n’duja spread and foie gras pate. The entire range is vegan and 100% natural, without refined sugars, additives or thickeners.

According to Veganly Deli, the unique selling point of its products is the implementation of nutritional superfoods and protein powders. In place of standard flours, Veganly Deli uses a mix of organic hemp, rice and pumpkin protein, upping the protein content & quality of the product. Each meat of the range has a different added superfood, from baobab or lucuma to ayurvedic gotu kola that is claimed to ease anxiety and stress.

Veganly Deli claims to have the cleanest, all-natural vegan products on the market, while actively contributing to reduce CO2 emissions. Commenting on its position within the plant-based industry, Veganly Deli says: “We are proud to be part of the plant-based revolution and work with Vegan Friendly to make plant eating mainstream.”