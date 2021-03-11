Veganz Launches its Vegan Pizza Into Woolworths Australia

Full-range vegan food retailer Veganz is expanding to Australia, where Veganz Pizza Verdura has been available for the first time in 180 Woolworths stores since the beginning of March. The German plant-based environmentalists have already established themselves as the most popular vegan frozen pizzas in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and are now set to conquer the Australian market.

Due to the sustainability score labelling through Eaternity, the CO2 footprint and water consumption, rainforest deforestation and animal welfare on its own products are fully transparent. “For me, this is a huge step forward within our industry, which is in great need of transparency and more sustainability,” says Jan Bredack, CEO and founder of Veganz.

For the time being, the vegan pizzas will be available in the states of New South Wales and Victoria, in Woolworths stores and additionally in the Vegan Grocery Store in Sydney, Melbourne and online. The Vegan Grocery Store is the first Australian retail partner with the complete Veganz pizza range and delivers to customers Australia-wide via its online shop.

“It’s great to see how the increasing demand for plant-based products is also driving rapid change in Australia. We are delighted to be partnering with Woolworths to launch our best-selling vegan veggie pizza, Verdura, in their frozen pizza range,” said Anna Brandt, Veganz Country Manager Australia – Oceania.

