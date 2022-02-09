Vegconomist at ISM, World’s Leading Trade Fair for Confectionery and Snacks

After four days of intensive discussions and presentations of new products, ISM 2022, including the projection of the last day of the fair, ended last week with around 15,000 trade visitors from 96 countries. Our editorial team was also out and about at the popular confectionery fair and was consistently positively surprised by the high number of vegan product exhibitors who presented their latest sweet innovations.

The joy of seeing each other in person, exchanging ideas at eye level, and sampling the wide variety of confectionery and snacks were the hallmarks of this year’s ISM. In addition to the high quality of the visitors, the exhibiting companies praised above all the opportunity for intensive discussions with partners and customers.

JOM Candy Image 1 of 12

The high level of international interest, with 78 percent of foreign trade visitor participation, contributed to the positive mood at the fair. From Europe, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Great Britain and Turkey were most strongly represented this year. Increases were registered in particular from Eastern Europe and Russia. Outside Europe, trade visitors came mainly from the Middle and Near East, but also from the USA and Central and South America.

In addition to the high quality of the visitors, according to the exhibitor survey, there was a particular increase in the proportion of those who play a key role in purchasing decisions. An initial evaluation of the visitor survey underlines the fact that around 90 percent of respondents are involved in procurement decisions. This high level of decision-making authority contributed significantly to the satisfaction of a large number of exhibiting companies. The trade came in smaller delegations this year.

Pacari Premium Chocolate Image 1 of 15

King Monty Chocolate Image 1 of 15

“We are pleased to have succeeded in restarting the world’s leading trade fair for confectionery and snacks in these times. This is due in no small part to the exhibiting companies that participated in the 51st edition of the fair. Of course, we did not expect a trade fair of superlatives and new records, but the holding of ISM 2022 illustrates once again that trade fairs with a clear business focus are certainly feasible in times of pandemic and provide their respective industries with the much-needed stage to build and expand international business. The world’s leading trade fair for confectionery and snacks thus also sends an important signal to the confectionery and snack industry, but also in terms of confidence and optimism to the entire trade fair industry,” explains Gerald Böse, Chief Executive Officer of Koelnmesse GmbH.Numerous innovations and new developments not only ensured satisfaction among buyers at the trade fair, but also underscored the vitality and performance of an industry. This year, the exhibiting companies focused primarily on healthy, natural and sustainable products. Whether plant-based, with added health benefits or energy-boosting, the new products catered to consumer needs across the board.

“Right now it is important to offer the industry a central business platform to present products and innovations to the broad trade audience. The high level of internationality on the exhibitor and visitor side shows once again how important the event is for the global confectionery and snack industry,” emphasizes Dr. Uwe Lebens, Vice Chairman of Arbeitskreis Internationale Süßwarenmesse (AISM).

The next ISM will take place from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2023. For more information, visit www.ism-cologne.de.