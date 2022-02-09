Vegconomist at ISM, World’s Leading Trade Fair for Confectionery and Snacks

After four days of intensive discussions and presentations of new products, ISM 2022, including the projection of the last day of the fair, ended last week with around 15,000 trade visitors from 96 countries. Our editorial team was also out and about at the popular confectionery fair and was consistently positively surprised by the high number of vegan product exhibitors who presented their latest sweet innovations.
The joy of seeing each other in person, exchanging ideas at eye level, and sampling the wide variety of confectionery and snacks were the hallmarks of this year’s ISM. In addition to the high quality of the visitors, the exhibiting companies praised above all the opportunity for intensive discussions with partners and customers.
In addition to the high quality of the visitors, according to the exhibitor survey, there was a particular increase in the proportion of those who play a key role in purchasing decisions. An initial evaluation of the visitor survey underlines the fact that around 90 percent of respondents are involved in procurement decisions. This high level of decision-making authority contributed significantly to the satisfaction of a large number of exhibiting companies. The trade came in smaller delegations this year.
“Right now it is important to offer the industry a central business platform to present products and innovations to the broad trade audience. The high level of internationality on the exhibitor and visitor side shows once again how important the event is for the global confectionery and snack industry,” emphasizes Dr. Uwe Lebens, Vice Chairman of Arbeitskreis Internationale Süßwarenmesse (AISM).
The next ISM will take place from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2023. For more information, visit www.ism-cologne.de.