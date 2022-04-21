Wicked Kitchen Launches First-to-Market Lupin-Based Ice Cream in 2,000+ Kroger Stores

Wicked Kitchen, a 100% plant-based and flavor-forward global food brand, announces its new chef-crafted ice creams, sticks and cones are now available in 2,200 Kroger and Kroger-owned grocery stores including Ralphs, Fry’s, King Sooper and Fred Meyer.

“Extraordinary creaminess”

Wicked states the new ice cream, which is made from a unique base of lupin beans, represents the first such product to launch on the US market. Thanks to a proprietary blend of ingredients, Wicked’s ice creams offer exceptional creaminess, mouthfeel and flavor compared to other non-dairy ice cream brands, the company asserts.

The products debuting in Kroger and Kroger-branded stores include:

Ice cream pints in four flavors – Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Cookie Dough.

Chocolate & Almond Sticks – Sweet vanilla plant-based ice cream with toasted almond pieces and chocolate-flavored coating.

Berry White Sticks – Sweet vanilla ice cream with a berry sauce swirl, white-chocolate flavored coating and red berry pieces.

Chocolate & Red Berry Cones – Sweet vanilla ice cream with red berry sauce and chocolate chips in a gluten-free maize cone.

Ice cream and beyond

Going forward, Wicked is planning to expand its product set by 50 percent across multiple categories in Kroger and Sprouts stores nationwide. In addition to launching innovative ice cream, the company will be introducing three frozen pizzas and several heat-and-eat meal entrees at Kroger later this year.

“The ultimate ice cream experience is luscious creaminess, rich mouthfeel, zero aftertaste, and bold flavor and the Wicked Kitchen plant-based ice creams and novelties are unlike anything else in the U.S. market,” says Pete Speranza, CEO of Wicked Kitchen. “It is impossible to contain our excitement about these new stellar treats because of their exceptional taste, texture, and dynamic flavors. These products are gamechangers and won’t be considered an alternative – just great tasting premium ice creams.”