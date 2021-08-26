WOWorks Aims to Become the Biggest Plant-Based Restaurant Company in the US

In fast-casual restaurant news, parent company of the Saladworks chain, WOWorks, has set the goal of becoming the largest plant-based restaurant company in the US. Looking towards expansion and acquisition, the company has 55 WOWorks restaurants planned to open by the end of 2021.

With the brand mission of providing fast and healthy food, WOWorks’ portfolio currently includes chains Frutta Bowls, Saladworks, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and Simple Greek.

Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks, has laid down the groundwork to grow the company into one of the largest plant-based and healthy eating companies in the restaurant sector. Currently, WOWorks opens up to two new units every week, with two to three weekly restaurant openings projected for 2022.

“Our goal is to grow WOWorks to be one of the largest holding companies in the U.S.,” Roddy told NRN.

“The world didn’t need just another restaurant holding company,” he added.

Share article: share

share

share

email