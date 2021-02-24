Zouz Launches Range of Asian-Inspired Frozen Foods Featuring Beyond Meat

California’s Zouz announces the launch of a new line of ready-made, plant-based frozen foods which feature Beyond Meat. Founder Tarik Batal reimagines traditionally meat-based international dishes with a focus on popular Asian-inspired dishes such as Potstickers, savory Mochi Balls and crispy Spring Rolls.

The company website states, “Our partner, Beyond Meat, is a leader in plant-based food innovation. They have sparked a food revolution that has aided in a seamless transition to accessible vegan alternatives.”

The new Spring Rolls contain fresh vegetables and Beyond Beef, Beyond Meat’s 100% plant-based ground beef. The crispy Kung Pao Mochi Balls are filled with Beyond Beef and traditional Asian-Inspired vegetables and spices. And the Potstickers are bite-sized appetizers packed with Beyond Beef and a variety of plant-based ingredients which can be boiled, steamed, or pan fried.

“Our product roadmap celebrates our country’s diversity through food with international meals and snacks to be enjoyed at home,” Batal explains. “On our journey, we have focused on premium quality, innovation and sustainability. This led us to partner with Beyond Meat, an industry pioneer in plant-based meat whose delicious, nutritious protein products are made without GMOs or bioengineered ingredients. Together, we are making plant-based living deliciously convenient for our customers and their families,” he said.

“We’re thrilled that Zouz chose Beyond Meat® for their new line of ready-made plant-based foods and are proud to be their partner as they share our mission of creating delicious food that’s better for people and the planet,” said Tim Smith, Vice President of North American Sales, Foodservice, Beyond Meat.

Share article: share

share

share

email