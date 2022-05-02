Stella McCartney to Launch “First Ever” Commercial Luxury Bag Made With Mylo Mushroom Leather

Fashion house Stella McCartney has announced that the Frayme Mylo, said to be the first ever luxury bag made with Mylo mushroom leather, will launch commercially later this year.

The bag was first showcased last October at Paris Fashion Week, and is based on the design of Stella McCartney’s classic Falabella bag. The material used, Mylo, is a leather alternative made by material solutions company Bolt Threads using mycelium (the root structure of mushrooms).

Mushroom-inspired summer collection

Stella McCartney also recently unveiled an entire collection inspired by mushrooms. The Spring/Summer 2022 collection features a combination of bright and earthy tones, with embellishments such as pleats and cutouts. While most of the garments are vegan, some use silk, though the brand has announced plans to switch to Bolt Threads’ animal-free silk alternative in the future.

“Mushrooms do not get the attention they deserve, largely because many do not understand them or are afraid of them. Our Summer 2022 collection chooses to optimistically celebrate fungi,” the fashion house said on its website.

Fungi in fashion

A growing number of producers and brands are turning to mushroom-derived fabrics as a more sustainable alternative to PVC and conventional bovine leather. For example, Adidas revealed last year that it was developing mushroom leather shoes, while Lululemon is working on yoga accessories made with Mylo. Other companies, such as Ecovative and MycoWorks, are developing their own mushroom-based leather alternatives.

“Mylo mycelium leather is a landmark moment not only for us, but the world,” said Stella McCartney. “What you see on the runway today is the conscious fashion industry of tomorrow.”