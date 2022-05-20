Fungi Functionality: Mushroom Market Continues to Thrive

With the global mushroom market size expected to reach $115.8 billion by 2030, interest in mushrooms continues to grow among consumers and manufacturers. The Mushroom Council, a US collective of mushroom producers and importers, has launched a new campaign to promote fungi’s staying power.

The Mushroom Council, based in Missouri, notes that for the fourth consecutive year, mushrooms have been named a top trend by food industry trend experts. The New York Times even named mushrooms the “Ingredient of the Year” and an essential food for the plant-based movement. Research indicates the increasing vegan population in countries across the world is expected to have a positive impact on the industry’s growth.

With versatility named as the key to mushrooms’ continued success, it appears an increasing number of consumers are buying and experimenting with different varieties. Mycelium – the root-like structure of a fungus – is also emerging as a key market, not only in the food industry but also in next-generation biomaterials and packaging products.

“Mushrooms’ nutritional benefits, plant-forward role and sustainable attributes are highly attractive to consumers at home and menu developers in foodservice,” Pam Smith, president and founder of Shaping America’s Plate, told The Produce News. “But, most of all, they are the ‘it’ ingredient because of their ultimate versatility. They play a key role in the planet’s favorite foods like pizza, pasta, burgers, beverages, even desserts, and work across the board for so many menu types: Asian, Italian, Latin and American fare.”