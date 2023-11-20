Germany’s Kynda Secures Government Grant for Mycelial Protein Production Services

Kynda, a German provider of services and solutions for mycelium biomass fermentation, has announced that it has secured a non-dilutive grant from Germany’s Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

In partnership with the German Institute of Food Technologies, Kynda will use the funds to advance a project to produce mycelial protein more efficiently and at scale using its fermentation platform and waste side streams.

Founded by Daniel MacGowan von Holstein and Franziskus Schnabel, Kynda claims to be the first company to provide clients with low-cost “plug-and-play” bioreactors, starter cultures, and operational support for biomass fermentation to produce edible mycelium.

Kynda’s B2B services allow food and ingredient companies to install in-house fermentation units to generate revenue using their food processing waste, even if they lack the expertise to produce edible mycelium.

Healthy vegan proteins from waste

Biomass fermentation is a proven, versatile, scalable, and low-impact technology. It can be used with multiple feedstock sources and installed anywhere, regardless of weather or climate.

Furthermore, as explained by Kynda, mycelium offers outstanding nutritional value, including high protein content, fibers, and essential amino acids. When used in vegan meat, it provides sensory properties such as meat-like texture and rich umami flavor, offering straightforward advantages over plant proteins.

FoodLabs, Sustainable Food Ventures, and Shio Capital have backed Kynda’s innovative and sustainable approach. As reported by FoodTech Weekly, the company has opened a $4 million Seed round and is looking to establish collaborations with agri-food companies, such as flour mills and protein extraction plants looking to transform their waste into nutritious vegan meat.

“​By working together, we can help to reduce the environmental impact of the food industry and provide consumers with increased sustainable and healthy food choices. This partnership is an example of how innovative technology can be used to address some of the biggest challenges facing the food industry today and highlights the importance of collaboration between research institutions and private companies,” says the company on its website.