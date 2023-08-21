Canada’s Highline Mushrooms Says New White Grill Caps Are an Ideal Meat Substitute

Highline Mushrooms, a mushroom grower based in Leamington, Ontario, has described its new White Grill Caps as a “perfect meat substitute”.

The mushrooms first rolled out at North American retailers in time for July 4, and were initially described as a limited-edition product. But Devon Kennedy, the company’s national marketing manager, recently told Supermarket Perimeter that the trial would likely continue all year.

She said that the large mushrooms stay firm when grilled and readily absorb smoky flavors, while also having their own umami taste. Their “delicate texture and earthy flavor” are said to make them ideal as either a burger alternative or a standalone dish, providing an alternative to portobello mushrooms.

“We believe that consumers deserve an array of healthy and easy options to elevate their outdoor cooking experiences and to delight their friends and family,” said Kelly Hale, VP Sales, Marketing & Distribution at Highline Mushrooms, in a statement.

A growing trend

Mushrooms are rapidly growing in popularity as an alternative to meat, often favored due to their unprocessed nature; the global mushroom market is expected to be worth $63.24 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7%. In the US, construction of a smart mushroom facility is underway in Texas, with the aim of producing 50 tonnes of American enoki mushrooms per day to reduce the country’s dependence on imports.

Earlier this year, UK supermarket Tesco said that sales of exotic mushrooms were booming due to growing interest in plant-based food. One of the retailer’s suppliers, Smithy Mushrooms, reported that sales had increased from 370,000 packs per year to over a million, forcing it to turn away customers. The company described the plant-based boom as “the best thing that’s ever happened to our business”.

“Suddenly exotic varieties like oyster and shiitake mushrooms, which just five years ago I was struggling to sell, have become super trendy,” said John Dorrian, Managing Director of Smithy Mushrooms. “We’re already seeing other little-known varieties such as Shimeji and Eryngii being sold in supermarkets and we believe it’s an industry that is truly going to mushroom in the next few years.”