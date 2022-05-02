Sponsored Post

Backed by 26 years of manufacturing experience, Singapore-based Hoshay Food, a new manufacturer and exporter of traditional soy-based vegetarian food products to over 31 countries, has evolved with time, catering to the consumer’s needs and the increasing demand from flexitarians.

Together with its focus on innovation and expertise in tofu skin and mushroom, Hoshay Food has launched guilt-free snack options and ready to go meals under its “Sizzle, Munchies and Now” food series. More natural and less processed, Hoshay is invested in giving consumers more choices to switch out to vegan meals without having to compromise the taste.

Hoshay’s pride and joy is its Crispy Fried Chicken, which is pre-fried and coated with herbs and spices. Another favourite is the Unagi which comes with a specially made vegan teriyaki sauce. Others include Tomato Mushroom Meatball, Mushroom Patty and Sweet and Sour Meat.

“More ethical, more sustainable and more options, that is what our latest food series is all about. We have always been passionate about creating tasty meat alternatives to better our health, the environment and animal welfare, while expanding consumers’ choices. As such, our latest three series of plant-based products are specially developed to satisfy taste buds and at the same time be responsible for our increased consumption,” elaborates Chris Ooi, CEO of Hoshay Food.

Hoshay’s debut sees its products at quick service restaurants, cafes, ramen stalls, Chinese and western restaurants and caterings. They are set to expand their current food series and make available in retail later this year.

For more information, visit their website at www.hoshayfood.com