Mycorena’s MIND Location Exands to Become Europe’s Largest Mycoprotein Facility

Sweden’s mycelium-based protein leader Mycorena has expanded its facilities to become Europe’s largest demo production facility currently in full operation, according to the company. The Mycorena Innovation and Development centre (MIND) has grown its pilot-line facilities to become one of the few facilities globally to provide an inclusive “fermenter to fork” approach.

Based in the heart of Gothenburg city center, MIND now hosts the Mycorena’s office headquarters, a fully food-grade certified fermentation facility, R&D labs, a development kitchen, and a pilot line for the production of end-consumer food products. The food tech company claims that the facility is capable of producing hundreds of tons of mycoprotein annually to be used as a food ingredient.

Mycorena has also established what it says are fully modular and custom-built downstream processes, available for both the development of new variations of mycoprotein ingredients as well as for its proprietary alt protein product, Promyc. Mycorena recently announced a significant partnership with Swedish agricultural giant Lantmännen Cerealia to develop future mycoprotein foods for the Nordic market.

“Mycorena is a pioneer in the new age of mycoprotein fermentation and a proud enabler for the food industry to adopt mycoprotein as a versatile ingredient. MIND is a key factor in this equation, as the purpose of this facility is not only for the development of technologies and commercial processes but also to supply customers with the volumes needed to develop full food products in time for an accelerated commercial launch,” stated Mycorena.