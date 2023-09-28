MycoTechnology Research: Widespread Adoption of Plant-Based Protein Powder Among Non-Vegan Consumers

New research commissioned by MycoTechnology, a company specializing in mycelial fermentation to make protein powders, shows that a significant number of mainstream consumers, not only vegans and athletes, purchase plant-based protein powder.

According to the research conducted by Brightfield Group in Q1 2023, out of 725 users of plant protein powder, only 17% identified as vegans. Meanwhile, the survey found that 46% of participants identified as athletes, although 77% claimed to engage in physical activity at least three times per week.

With about a third of the plant-based protein powder consumers identifying as ‘early adopters’ and ‘early majority’ shoppers, the data suggests that using plant protein powder is becoming popular among the general population rather than just a niche market, says the company.

Jonas Feliciano, Marketing Director at MycoTechnology, commented: “These findings demonstrate that plant protein is smashing apart outdated stereotypes and is now earning strong support among mainstream consumers.”

Quality and flavor

Regarding product quality, the study shows a consensus among consumers of plant-based protein powder. 92% expressed that they would be more interested in a product if it provides higher quality protein, while 91% were enticed by a “more complete protein.”

Surprisingly, the research found that 38% of participants who exclusively buy plant-based protein powders use dairy milk to blend the product, suggesting their purchase is motivated by factors beyond dietary lifestyle choices.

“The fact that so many blend their plant protein powder with milk is a strong sign that non-vegans consider plant protein to be a conventional product and a key part of a healthy diet,” says Feliciano.

Highly discerning consumers

Bethany Gomez, MD at Brightfield Group, stated that brands that offer high-quality products using innovative ingredients such as mushrooms and adaptogens will find a receptive audience among plant-based protein users.

MycoTechnology’s portfolio includes a line of mushroom-derived flavor modulation tools called ClearIQ and FermentIQ, a range of protein powders that are said to be easier to digest and more delicious than regular products. FermentIQ has been approved as a novel food by the European Commission. Recently, the company announced it had discovered a sweet protein in honey truffles that could make a clean-label sweetener.

“The successful plant proteins of the future will be those which are able to tap into the needs and preferences of these highly discerning consumers,” concludes Feliciano.