MyForest Foods Opens ‘World’s Largest’ AirMycelium Vertical Farm and Expands MyBacon Retailers

MyForest Foods Co., maker of mycelium-based MyBacon, announces the opening of Swersey Silos, a new vertical farm dedicated to scaling the brand’s popular mushroom bacon. Utilizing AirMycelium technology, the farm is part of 120,000 sq. ft. of new infrastructure MyForest is building to serve one million consumers by 2024.

Located in Green Island, NY, Swersey Silos was designed and constructed by Ecovative, the mycelium materials company that spun off MyForest in 2020. Using patented AirMycelium technology, the farm is the largest facility of its kind, and is capable of producing nearly 3 million pounds of MyBacon annually. With the opening of another facility in Saratoga Springs, NY this fall, MyForest projects it can serve one million consumers by the year 2024. This autumn, the brand will also launch a Northeast food truck tour.

“The incredible progress we’ve made on Swersey Silos in just one year since breaking ground is a testament to the engineering and technological expertise on our team,” said Peter Mueller, Chief Technology Officer at Ecovative. “MyForest Foods is now in a position to reach full market scale. It’s a tremendous milestone for one of our closest partners, and for AirMycelium technology.”

New retail sales

MyForest is also expanding MyBacon’s distribution to Berkshire Food Co-op and Cornucopia Natural Wellness Market in Massachusetts. The news marks the product’s first retail expansion since debuting at the Honest Weight Food Co-op in Albany, NY, where it has consistently sold out for the past 70 weeks.

According to the company, Swersey Silos is named after influential professor Burt Swersey, who first inspired MyForest co-founder and CEO Eben Bayer to work with mycelium.

“By forming strong partnerships, listening to our consumers, and focusing on sustained growth, MyForest Foods continues to embody Burt Swersey’s principles to make lasting, effectual change,” said Bayer. “Professor Swersey’s philosophy of ‘don’t do nonsense’ is at the core of our mission to do meaningful work — it’s why we’ve focused on creating a delicious, sustainable product to help alleviate the dual crisis of climate change and food scarcity.”