Quorn & Prime Roots Collaborate to Expand Market for Mycelium-Based Alt Meats

Quorn and Prime Roots have announced a collaboration in the US to develop market expansion opportunities for mycelium-based alt meats.

The companies will also develop new products together, and Quorn will make a minority investment in Prime Roots. The collaboration is a natural fit, as both brands use proprietary mycelium-based technologies to produce meat alternatives. Both are also members of the Fungi Protein Association, formed last November to represent the interests of the industry.



Based in Berkeley, California, Prime Roots makes deli-style products from koji fungus; these include alternatives to salami, pepperoni, bacon, pâté, and fois gras. Last month, the company secured $30 million in Series B funding, taking the total amount it has raised to $50 million. Prime Roots also became the first mycelium-based food company to receive B-Corp certification in February.



“We are thrilled to partner with Quorn, the leader in mycelium-based proteins, to create breakthrough innovations together and to bring great tasting foods that are better for you and for the planet to mass markets,” said Kimberlie Le, co-founder and CEO of Prime Roots.

“Doing great things”

Headquartered in the UK, Quorn is Europe’s top alt protein brand and produces a range of meat alternatives using a unique type of mycoprotein. Altogether, the brand’s products are available in 16 countries worldwide.

Quorn’s parent company, Marlow Foods, recently made the mycoprotein available to other manufacturers by creating an ingredients division. The brand also continues to expand its range with new products, including ChiQin strips for food service.



Marco Bertacca, CEO of Quorn, says, “Prime Roots is doing great things in developing the US meat-free deli category, and we’re excited by the opportunity we now have to share knowledge and collaborate with Kimberlie and her team.”