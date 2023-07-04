Houston, Texas to Gain “Smart Factory” for Mushrooms, Producing 50 Tonnes of American Mushrooms Daily

Finc announces the construction of a smart factory for mushrooms in Texas, aiming for full production one year after construction begins.

Singapore-based Singapore Finc and China’s Huayuan Food Group announce the joint construction of the first smart factory for edible mushrooms in the US. The Houston, Texas-based joint venture will result in the daily production of 50 tonnes of American enoki mushrooms to help reduce the United States’ long-term dependence on imported mushrooms as demand for healthy edible mushrooms grows due to changing eating habits.

The Smart Factory will use advanced technical operations for the sustainable production of edible mushrooms, with operations focusing on chemical-free, and environmentally friendly processes.

Singapore Finc is a subsidiary of Shanghai Finc Biotechnology Co, LTD, and Huayuan Food Group is one of the largest Chinese brand operators in the US Asian food market. The collaboration for the Houston-based Smart Factory is designed to support the emerging mushroom industry. The factory is expected to be fully operational one year after construction begins.

In addition to the Smart Factory, Finc will drive the expansion of its Freshmore brand and develop a brand globalization plan. Freshmore products include high-quality mushrooms grown in China, which are already exported to 57 countries.

Driving down prices with home-grown production

Although the US is one of the world’s largest consumer markets with a growing trend for edible mushrooms, Finc says it lacks the production technology to grow edible mushrooms – so the country relies on mushroom imports, which drives up the price. Finc’s new smart factory in Houston aims to remedy this by moving production to a national level, which will also lower prices.

Finc plans to continue its global expansion by further deepening collaborations between companies, universities and scientific research institutions to work together to support the mushroom industry worldwide.

