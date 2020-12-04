49% of Chefs Cooking More Plant-Based Dishes as Part of “Wellbeing Revolution”

A new study by Upfield Professional on emerging trends within the restaurant industry, finds that chefs have become more aware of ingredients and their impact since COVID. “As chefs, we are no longer simply serving up a plate of culinary entertainment, but we are also responsible for delivering a little slice of our future well-being.”

58% of chefs surveyed are confident that this ‘new normal ‘ will offer new opportunities in regards to different dining experiences

76% of chefs surveyed have noticed and become aware of the impact that Covid-19 has had on dietary choices in the restaurant environment

Half of chefs surveyed are now cooking more plant based dishes since the beginning of lockdown

Although plant-based eating was progressively becoming more apparent on menus pre-Covid, the pandemic has supercharged this shift.

David Mulcahy – Culinary Ambassador (Food Development and Innovation) of Sodexo UK & Ireland states: “In order to be truly fit for the future and to meet the complex needs of our clients and customers from a multitude of sectors, we must ensure our chefs are fully signed up to providing a food experience that supports a better climate and is ultimately beneficial to mankind.”