Alabama Restaurant Tropicaleo Adds Zero Egg to Menu

According to Happy Cow, there are only three vegan restaurants in all of Alabama, a state not typically known for having its finger on the pulse. Which makes it all the more noteworthy that a restaurant called Tropicaleo in Birmingham has added Zero Egg as a key ingredient, along with expanded plant-based options for Veganuary.

Tropicaleo provides the Birmingham, Alabama area with menu that pays homage to its Taíno, African, and Spanish roots.

“We’re excited for our brand new Veganuary menu featuring several new dishes made with Zero Egg,” says Owner Gabe Marrero. “These menu items taste so good you wouldn’t believe they are made without eggs. It feels great to be able to add this innovation to our menu and offer exciting new dishes to our guests while continuing to raise the bar in our sustainability efforts.”

Zero Egg launched in the U.S. in the fall of 2020, based on a unique blend of plant proteins from soy, potato, pea, and chickpea. It brings the power of plant-based to the health-conscious consumer from a nutritional standpoint with no cholesterol, low fat, and low-calorie benefits (only 15 calories per egg substitute compared to the average 68 calories of an actual egg). Zero Egg is better for the planet, using 93 percent less water and energy and 92 percent less land, while also producing 59 percent less greenhouse gas emissions as compared to actual eggs.

“Providing Zero Egg to Tropicaleo is so exciting for us because this is exactly how we imagined our product to be used,” said Isabelle Francois, General Manager, Zero Egg North America. “Designed with a clean taste and a texture to be used in a wide variety of dishes where eggs are traditionally used, Zero Egg will be sure to offer Gabe’s team increased flexibility in the kitchen at an affordable cost.”

