Alain Ducasse, 21 Michelin-Starred Chef, Opens New Paris Restaurant Where 95% of Dishes Are Vegan

Alain Ducasse, the renowned chef with 21 Michelin stars and over 40 restaurants, opened Sapid on 6 September. In this new Parisian restaurant, 95% of the dishes are vegan. “Vegetable protein is more than enough to satisfy the nutritional needs of an individual”, says Ducasse.

Sapid, located in the 10ᵉ arrondissement of Paris, at 54 Rue de Paradis, is “inexpensive, it’s a refectory-restaurant where you go to eat for €20 to €30, drinks included. 95% of what you will eat will be vegetables and cereals”, says the Chef. “All this to be careful of the health of the individual who consumes and careful of the planet, careful of your wallet.”

By opening this restaurant, the Chef wishes to protect the planet’s resources while adapting to current trends and proving that a plant-based diet can be delicious and healthy. On France Info, Alain Ducasse declared last June: “It was natural that we should be able to demonstrate that it is possible to make a restaurant where only vegetable food is the reference.”

Alain Ducasse was already one of the forerunners in terms of vegetarian offerings and had already started to offer a vegetarian menu in 1996 in his restaurant Le Louis XV located in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

