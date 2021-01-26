Apetito Launches Plant-Based Dishes for UK Care Home Residents

UK catering company apetito has launched a range of eight new plant-based meals for care home residents. The company offers vegetarian, vegan, kosher, halal, and allergen-free meals, alongside more traditional options, and the new vegan meals are part of its Culinary Inspirations range

The popularity of vegan food is soaring in the UK, with plant-based delivery boxes experiencing increasingly high sales and the number of trademarked vegan products rising sharply. However, this growth is usually associated with the younger generation, and it remains to be seen whether older generations will embrace plant-based eating.

Apetito’s in-house chefs and dietitian partnered with plant-based chef Lydia Downey to create the new range.

Katsu Curry

Vegetable Gratin

Vegan Thai Red Curry

Butternut Squash Risotto

BBQ Mexican Bean & Jackfruit

Meat-Free Mushroom and Chicken-Style Pie

Beetroot & “Feta” Frittata

Fajita Style Tempeh.

“I hope our new meals will introduce some new flavours to care home residents who may not have tried them before, whilst encouraging them to eat a different type of cuisine which is both delicious and nutritious,” said Downey. “Nutrition is incredibly important to me when I’m creating a dish, particularly focusing on elements such as protein and fibre as well as including a varied assortment of vegetables, all of which are essential considerations when making a plant-based meal.”

