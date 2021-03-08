Award-Winning Diner Oowee Vegan Opens New Location in Central Brighton

British plant-based diner Oowee Vegan has moved to a new location in the centre of Brighton. Previously, the chain’s Brighton location was at Deliveroo’s delivery-only Editions kitchen.

Oowee’s new kitchen will be at The Western Pub and Taphouse on Cranbourne Street. Currently, the pub is closed due to lockdown restrictions, but meals will still be available for collection and delivery. When restrictions ease, they will also be offered in-house.

With its growing vegan population and thriving vegan restaurant scene, Brighton is an ideal location for Oowee. The city is already home to plant-based chains such as The Vurger Co, What the Pitta, and Purezza, all of which have experienced increasing success since launching there.

Oowee’s menu offers a selection of vegan fast food options, including fried chick’n tenders and popcorn, fried chick’n burgers, Beyond Meat burgers, and dirty fries.

Despite the pandemic, the chain has continued to thrive over the past year. After being awarded Best Vegan Offering and Best Restaurant by Deliveroo in 2019, it opened its first London location in 2020. It now has six locations in Bristol, London, and Brighton. In an interview with vegconomist last year, Oowee said it was “the perfect time to normalise vegan food for everyone”.

“We believe the future of fast food is animal-free,” says co-founder Charlie Watson. “Our mission is to bring people together with our culture and our food, and having had great success in Brighton so far, we can’t wait to get more involved in the thriving Brighton scene with a more permanent, central location.”

