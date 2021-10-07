Black Female-Owned Slutty Vegan Goes from Strength to Strength with New Location in Duluth, GA

One of the hottest brands in vegan fast food, Slutty Vegan, has announced a new location in Duluth, GA, to be opened in late 2021. The new spot will be the fourth location for the Atlanta-based eatery founded by activist and entrepreneur Pinky Cole.

“Our goal is to reinvent vegan food culture” – Pinky Cole

Slutty Vegan, the black-owned, female-owned fast-food specialist started out as a food truck and has since taken the plant-based world by storm, with customers often queuing round the block for the brand’s vegan burgers, sandwiches, and meals made with Impossible meat.

Activism is at the heart of Slutty Vegan and The Pinky Cole Foundation, with campaigns ranging from a collaboration with Impossible Foods to boost voter turnout, to teaming up with PETA in the fight against food deserts and for food justice.

“A “Slutty Vegan,” in my mind, is someone who eats vegan but enjoys junk food. Our goal is to reinvent vegan food culture, where vegans and meat-eaters can break free from kale and quinoa salads and enjoy creative takes on plant-based burgers, sandwiches, and meals. If we can get people to try vegan options, I believe we are taking a step in the right direction.” Pinky Cole previously told Hello Beautiful in an interview.

