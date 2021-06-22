Boston Pizza Partners With Greenleaf Foods to Launch Meatless Menu Items

Leading Canadian pizza chain Boston Pizza has announced two new meat-free menu items in collaboration with Greenleaf Foods. Greenleaf is the owner of plant-based meat brands Field Roast and Lightlife.

The new menu items are BP’s Perfectly Plant-Based Burger and The Hungry Herbivore Pizza. The burger is made with a Lightlife patty, served in a brioche bun with pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, and mayo. The pizza is topped with Field Roast Italian Sausage crumbles in barbecue sauce, along with tomato sauce, mozzarella, red pepper, Italian herbs, and parmesan. By default, both options are vegetarian rather than fully plant-based, but either can be made vegan.

Greenleaf Foods now offers over 50 plant-based products under the Lightlife and Field Roast brands. It recently launched several new products at Whole Foods, including the Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog and Lightlife Plant-Based Breakfast Patties. Last year, it also launched breakfast sausages under both brand names.

“Boston Pizza is proud to partner with Lightlife and Field Roast to offer two delicious new plant-based options on the BP menu this summer,” said Peter Blackwell, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Boston Pizza. “We know our guests will love these new menu items, which have been developed by our culinary team to taste absolutely incredible. Whether you follow a meatless diet or are trying plant-based protein for the very first time, these new recipes are sure to satisfy our guests.”

