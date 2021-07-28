By CHLOE Rebrands to ‘Beatnic’ as it Enters New Chapter Following Bankruptcy

After the pandemic forced fast-casual restaurant by CHLOE into bankruptcy last year, the restaurant group is now rolling out a full rebrand at all locations. Now to be known by the name Beatnic, the brand will retain a similar menu and identity to its previous model.

It has been a bumpy ride for the vegan restaurant which was originally founded by television personality Chloe Coscarelli. She left the chain in 2016 before taking the brand to court over the use of her name. Owned by BC Hospitality Group, the company filed for bankruptcy in December 2020 as the pandemic hit the sector hard.

In March of this year, the parent company of the chain agreed to sell the chain out of bankruptcy to a group of investors for $333,000 as well as the assumption of its debts. The rebranding was a necessary outcome of these negotiations.

The new name, Beatnic, pays homage to the original Greenwich Village location of the plant-based restaurant, with chef Catey Mark Meyers, recently promoted to President.

“The rebrand is more than an overhaul of our visual identity but also an homage to our history as trailblazers in the plant-based category. While our product values have not changed, we are doubling down on our mission to delight both vegans and non-vegans alike with a robust culinary innovation pipeline that has broad appeal,” Catey Mark Meyers told Forbes.

“From our management to our store teams to our investors, we’ve assembled the most agile team in the company’s history, and we are all fiercely committed to delivering a bold product. We have the benefit of rebuilding from the insights of this past year of pain points as we tighten up our business model and enhance all elements of the experience,” she added.

