Chipotle Launches Vegan Chorizo in All US Restaurants

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced the nationwide rollout of the chain’s highly-anticipated Plant-Based Chorizo, available for a limited time.

Made from pea protein, Chipotle peppers, tomato paste, garlic, Spanish smoked paprika, and extra virgin olive oil, Chipotle says the new chorizo offers the “rich flavor” and “slight kick that chorizo fans crave.”

The Plant-Based Chorizo will also be featured in Chipotle’s new Lifestyle Bowls, pre-arranged entrees designed to appeal to different dietary preferences and make healthy eating more accessible. The new chorizo-centered bowls include the Whole30Ⓡ Salad Bowl (Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Plant-Based Chorizo, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Fajita Veggies, Guacamole) Vegetarian Bowl, and Vegan Bowl (White Rice, Black Beans, Plant-Based Chorizo, Corn Salsa, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Shredded Romaine Lettuce.)

The company says the Plant-Based Chorizo is certified vegan, and completely free from artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, gluten, or soy.

“Creating a delicious plant-based protein that sizzles on the grill with the robust flavor and texture profile chorizo-lovers expect was a real challenge,” said Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary, Chipotle. “Our culinary team has worked relentlessly for years to develop this breakthrough Plant-Based Chorizo recipe that is uniquely Chipotle and aligns with the brand’s industry-leading Food with Integrity standards.”

First Plant-Based Launch in Eight Years

Initially trialled in August, the much-awaited chorizo marks Chipotle’s first alt-protein offering since 2014, when the chain debuted tofu-based sofritas. The company says the latest release follows high “customer engagement” and “fan excitement” for the chorizo product after tests in Denver and Indianapolis.

As part of the introduction, Chipotle is offering $0 delivery on all Plant-Based Chorizo orders placed on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com from January 3 through January 9.

“We are thrilled to introduce guests to our new, flavor-packed Plant-Based Chorizo during a season when healthier options are top of mind,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, Chipotle. “Plant-Based Chorizo is our best chorizo ever and proves that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor to enjoy a vegan or vegetarian protein.”