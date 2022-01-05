Erpingham House Popup Location Opens in London for Veganuary

Erpingham House popup location to open at Cloud Twelve Wellness Club as consumers are encouraged to try a vegan diet this month.

The UK’s largest vegan restaurant, Erpingham House, is to open a popup location in London on January 11. The restaurant will take over the brasserie at Cloud Twelve, a wellness and lifestyle club in Notting Hill.

This popup will be Erpingham House’s first London location, adding to its existing restaurants in Norwich, Brighton, and Edinburgh. The menu will feature dishes such as Whipped Tofu Parfait, Seitan Filet Mignon, and Forest Mushroom Duxelles, with an emphasis on locally-sourced, sustainable produce.

Erpingham House will also create some vegan children’s meals to be served at the Cloud Twelve Kids Club, extending the existing healthy menu.

The expansion of Erpingham House

Erpingham House opened its first location in Norwich in 2018. Just 18 months later, the chain successfully completed a crowdfunding campaign for a second restaurant in Brighton, which opened in March of 2020. The Edinburgh location followed in June last year.

The restaurant chain was founded by Loui Blake, an entrepreneur who also founded pizza and doughnut chain Vegan Dough Co. and London vegan restaurant Kalifornia Kitchen.

“We are very excited about our first popup in London and our partnership with Cloud Twelve,” said Blake. “The space is beautiful and the location is incredible, we have a lot of shared values, interest & passion for quality. With this pop up we want to build on London’s growing plant-based movement and help people incorporate more healthier food options into their diet.”