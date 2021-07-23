Ex German National Goalkeeper Timo Hildebrand Opens Vegan Restaurant ‘vhy’ in Stuttgart

Founders Timo Hildebrand, Tim Bengel and chef Christian Weber today launch their new vegan restaurant vhy in Stuttgart. Hildebrand, a former top goalkeeper who was also German champion with VfB Stuttgart, is now a successful entrepreneur with a strong social commitment. “We are into action, trying things out and creating,” he commented.

The restaurant, designed from scratch, underlines that sustainability can be simply beautiful in high quality. The food is complemented by to-go options, which according to the founders are resource-saving and sustainably packaged.

“Of course, we cook everything ourselves and try to do as much as possible right. Of course, we use mainly organic products, pay attention to fair conditions for employees and suppliers and to the smallest possible footprint on the environment. But no stress, please: nobody’s perfect. At vhy! it’s not about perfection, it’s about having a good time. It’s about cool food and health, having fun in life and discovering new things,” Christian Weber enthuses.

The concept of the restaurant is sustainable mindset and combines resource-saving work, clever solutions for to-go items, no food waste, vegan products and equipment, with the vision of creating a better world and future. Suppliers and partners who share this work ethic are an important part of the business.

“Our way of thinking is real, comes from the heart and includes everyone who wants to get involved. We live by the motto: keep it real and for us, attention to detail is just as important as the harmony of body and mind. We give impulses. We take pleasure in what we do. We are not dreamers. Not activists. We love beauty and our friends. We do not judge. We convince. We do not hide. Not behind questions anyway. We live answers. Not omniscient, but in action and in the midst of life. A conviction.” This is the motto of vhy! Captain and Managing Director Timo Hildebrand.

The restaurant opens today, 23rd July, with a “strong team of 27 highly motivated employees”. In addition to the daily restaurant business, the offer includes the possibility of regional high-quality catering and a to-go concept. In future, the vhy! will also be available for hire for selected events.

Opening hours

Wednesday – Thursday: 11:30 – 23:00

Friday: 11:30 – 00:00

Saturday: 9:00 – 00:00

Sunday: 9:00 – 23:00

