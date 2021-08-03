Flemish Chef Nicolas Decloedt Creates Vegan Mussels

Last month, on the occasion of the Belgian bank holiday this 21st July, Flemish chef Nicolas Decloedt teamed up with PETA to create a vegan version of the classic Belgian dish moules frites.

Although more and more vegan alternatives to seafood products are appearing beyond fish, such as caviar and shrimp, mussels have still been missing, until now.

The chef, of Michelin restaurant Humus Hortense, voted Best Vegan Chef in Brussels in 2019 by Gault & Millau, used black coloured potato puree to reinterpret the shell, which he then stuffed with shiitake mushrooms after cooking them in a seaweed broth to give them a marine flavour.

PETA used the occasion to stress the importance of preserving these marine animals: “In their natural habitat, mussels and other bivalves play an essential role in the ecosystem by filtering pollutants and other harmful chemicals from the water. Pollutants that pose health risks if consumed.”

This recipe therefore highlights an important niche in the market. Especially since 78% of consumers have been shown as keen to try vegan seafood, according to a study by abillion.

