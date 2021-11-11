Flower Burger to Open Second UK Location in Brighton for its Rainbow Burgers

After the successful opening of its first UK store in London, the colorful plant-based burger concept Flower Burger is opening a second location in Brighton. Flower Power boasts highly instagrammable rainbow burgers made of all-natural, vegan ingredients.

The Italian plant-based brand opened its Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia location in Spring 2021, joining 20 international outlets, including Amsterdam, London, Los Angeles, Marseille, and Milan. Guests can enjoy a playful space filled with kaleidoscopic graphics at the new Brighton restaurant, based on North Street and opening this November.

Flower Burger has garnered fans across the world with its vibrant vegan burgers, using natural colours like turmeric, spirulina, cherry, and black carrot to create its made-in-house buns, complete with burger patties of seitan and lentils, as well as plant-based sides and desserts.

“We love that the Brightonians prioritise all the same values that we do, from inclusivity to sustainability. From day one, it has been our mission to create an inviting international brand that motivates customers to eat plant-based. We want people to relax and have fun in our restaurant, offering great-tasting and unique products that we produce ourselves,” commented Matteo Toto, Flower Burger Founder & CEO.

Share article: share

share

share

email