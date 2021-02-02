“Game-Changing Moment” as McDonalds Quietly Adds McPlant in Sweden and Denmark

In what the GFI has referred to as a “game-changing moment”, McDonald’s has quietly rolled out its plant-based burger in Sweden and Denmark in a trial which is set to run to the 15th March in Sweden and 12th April in Denmark. A McDonald’s spokesperson has stated that there will be further plant-based products including burgers, chicken substitutes, and breakfast sandwiches.

The addition of the McPlant is part of a new growth strategy called “Accelerating the Arches”, and will see the plant-based burger rolled out into “other markets” in the near future. It is not confirmed present who is producing the patties but some platforms are stating that they are being produced by Beyond Meat, as per previous, though later conflicted, reports.

“McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s,” Ian Borden, McDonald’s International President, said at an investor meeting. “In the future, McPlant could extend across a line of plant-based products including burgers, chicken-substitutes, and breakfast sandwiches.”

The burger, when ordered as it appears on the menu, is not vegan friendly as it comes with cheese and is fried on the same grill as meat products, by Mcdonalds’ own admission on its website.

Sophie Armour, spokesperson for the Good Food Institute Europe, said: “This is a game-changing moment for the sustainability of our food system. The world cannot meet its climate targets without a shift away from conventional animal agriculture – but research shows taste, price and convenience decide what most people eat.

“McDonald’s just made sustainable plant-based meat ultra-convenient for people in Europe. With sales of plant-based food soaring by 15% per year in Sweden, this is a smart move for McDonald’s and a strong signal that the future of meat is plant-based.”

