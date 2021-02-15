Good Catch Tuna Now in Whole Foods Deli as Part of “Aggressive” Foodservice Expansion

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based tuna, has announced a new foodservice partnership with natural and organic foods retailer Whole Foods Market. The move signals continued growth for vegan tuna products, of which there are now dozens around the world, with producers ranging from small startups to corporates keen to enter the growing market for sustainable plant-based seafood.

The Whole Foods announcement is Good Catch’s second foodservice partnership, following the announcement last year of its partnership with Veggie Grill for an exclusive tuna melt sandwich. Good Catch has plans for an “aggressive international foodservice expansion” for 2021, with the plant-based deli-style tuna salad now available in the prepared foods section in Whole Foods Market in selected stores across the US.

Created by pioneering chefs and co-founders Derek and Chad Sarno, its proprietary six-legume blend delivers protein and a texture that resembles the flakiness of seafood, but of course, without the environmental impact. The fished tuna industry causes a host of environmental destruction, and according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, most tuna stocks are fully exploited or overexploited, with the bluefin tuna now critically endangered.

Demand for tuna alternatives has been steadily growing since 2020. Loma Linda’s TUNO recently launched in UK supermarkets, and Dutch company Schouten recently launched its first fish substitute. Californian brand Jinka produces a vegan tuna spread and Swiss conglomerate Nestlé entered the market with its Vuna last year. Plant-based seafood startup Kuleana also launched raw sashimi-style tuna as its first product and Hooked from Sweden produces both a tuna and a flaked salmon product.

“At Good Catch, quality and innovation are a crucial part of our culinary journey. We’ve been working for years to bring our high quality, great-tasting tuna product to the foodservice industry so that consumers nationwide can reimagine how to enjoy their favourite tuna dishes,” said Chad Sarno.

