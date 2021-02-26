Good Catch Vegan Fish Burgers Available on Bareburger Menu From Today

Good Catch plant-based seafood has announced its third foodservice agreement, this time with New York’s Bareburger, marking the first foodservice distribution for the Good Catch fish burgers. The limited time menu items as described below will be available at Bareburger Astoria (33-21 31st Ave, Queens) and Upper West Side (795 Columbus Ave, Manhattan), with more locations coming later in the Spring.

Offering conscious consumers the option to enjoy a classic fish burger without the adverse environmental impact, Good Catch’s plant-based seafood products are high in protein and free of dairy, GMOs, mercury, and toxins. Founding chefs Derek and Chad Sarno created the company’s proprietary six-legume blend (peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans), achieving a texture that mimics the flakiness of seafood.

Following its first foodservice deal with Veggie Grill for a vegan tuna melt, and the second with Whole Foods deli counter, from today, Bareburger will add two new fish-free burgers to the menu as follows.

The Gulf (a vegan option stacked high with fresh veggies and signature spinach-based green goddess dressing)

The Bay (bursting with a spicy kick from jalapenos and chipotle buttermilk ranch).

Good Catch’s Plant-Based Classic Fish Burger will also be available as a protein option on the “Be My Burger” section of the menu, so consumers can customize their own burger.

“We are so excited to partner with Bareburger to offer our delicious Plant-Based Classic Fish Burger, a comfort favorite, with a taste of the ocean made from plants,” said Chad Sarno, Co-Founder & Chief Culinary Officer of Good Catch. “At Good Catch, we pride ourselves on working with like-minded partners that are focused on bringing plant-based and sustainably-sourced ingredients and offerings to consumers. Bareburger is a natural fit for us as we continue to grow our foodservice footprint.” “At Bareburger we’ve always strived to be at the forefront of culinary innovation,” said Bareburger Culinary Director, Jonathan Lemon. “Now with Good Catch we can showcase that innovation to all of our guests who are looking for something different. Not only will you be able to try our two new signature burgers, but you can create your own flavorful combination by using our patented “BeMyBurger” option as well. With Earth Day around the corner, we couldn’t think of a better time to roll out this great special!”

Share article: share

share

share

email