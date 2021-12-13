Impossible Foods Launches Restaurant Concept The Impossible Shop Across US

Impossible Foods launches restaurant The Impossible Shop in California, Texas, Arizona, Illinois and more.

Alt meat giant Impossible Foods has launched various restaurant concepts in collaboration with US hot dog eatery Dog Haus. The delivery-only, ghost kitchen is called The Impossible Shop and marks Impossible’s first own-brand foray into the sector.

Having opened 19 locations in California and eight in Texas, Impossible has added a further four locations in Arizona, three in Illinois, as well as individual locations in New York, Maryland, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Impossible Shop operates out of Dog Haus restaurant locations and is available on delivery platforms including DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats, and GrubHub.

The menu features the latest products from Impossible Foods, such as the Impossible Chicken Nuggets Made From Plants, Impossible Burgers, chili, patty melts, and Impossible Sausage Made From Plants burritos.

Impossible Foods recently announced a $500 million investment raise, taking the company’s total funding to $2 billion since its founding in 2011, and making the claim to now be the fastest-growing plant-based meat company in retail. With The Impossible Shop launch it might have set its sights on becoming the fastest-growing in the restaurant world too.