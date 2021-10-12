India: Charcoal Eats Launches Plant-Based Chicken Keema Biryani in Collaboration With Blue Tribe

Earlier this year, Indian alt-meat company Blue Tribe launched plant-based chicken keema in various Indian cities. Now, Mumbai-based restaurant chain Charcoal Eats has introduced a vegan biryani made with the keema.

According to the chain, the biryani is “tasty and deeply comforting” and has the same taste, texture, and mouthfeel as the conventional variety. It will be available at Charcoal Eats’ 29 restaurants across Mumbai, which serve over 50,000 customers a month.

Blue Tribe’s plant-based chicken keema was initially launched in August, along with vegan chicken nuggets. The products debuted in Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali, three Indian cities famous for the dishes Chicken Tikka, Butter Chicken, and Mutton Champ. Last month, the company also launched plant-based pork and chicken sausages.

Blue Tribe says it has already helped meat-eating customers across ten Indian cities to eat more plant-based foods. It emphasises that it wants to offer more sustainable alternatives to everyone, not just vegetarians.

“The 100% plant-based Chicken Keema Biryani is aimed at discerning consumers who love the taste of meat, but want to consciously cut down on their meat consumption for ethical, religious, environmental, or health reasons,” said Charcoal Eats in a statement. “This creation resolves the age-old question of whether a biryani can be vegetarian with a resounding Yes!”

Share article: share

share

share

email