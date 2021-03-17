Just Vegan Dubai Restaurant Chain Set for Expansion as Plant-Based Takes off In Middle East

Just Vegan, one of the most popular plant-based restaurants in Dubai, is to expand with the opening of five more stores. The significant expansion project reflects the rise in popularity and awareness of plant-based food across the region, with the UAE becoming a new hub for plant-based business.

The Just Vegan healthy concept restaurants are currently located in Dubai Marina and in Al Seef, and there will be new casual dining outlets opening in Al Quoz, Business Bay, Barsha, and City Walk, as well as a fine-dining restaurant in Jumeirah before the end of April 2021.

The Just Vegan website states that its “founders have successful ventures around the globe, spanning from the Middle East, USA, UK, South East Asia,” and that its HQ is New York.

As we reported recently, Dubai’s plant-based market has taken off during the Covid-19 pandemic and shows no signs of stopping. As a result, the UAE is increasingly attractive to foreign companies, with Spinneys, one of the UAE’s biggest supermarkets, now stocking major plant-based brands, and Heather Mills’ VBites revealing plans to move further into the region.

In an interview with vegconomist yesterday, Saudi Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud commented: “Gulf countries, specifically Saudi and the UAE, have been thinking of sustainable food production, alternative proteins, and more for years. It just isn’t as highly publicized as programs in the EU or North America.”

Nathalia Tomacheusqui Durbano, manager at Just Vegan, told Caterer Middle East: “With its wider expansion across the town, Just Vegan restaurant brand aims at making vegan food widely accessible to a larger audience – both vegan and also non-vegans, looking to explore dietary options.”

