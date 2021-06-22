Kuleana Forms Alliance With Poké Bar to Expand Vegan Tuna Across the US

Following a recent $6M seed investment led by Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian and Astanor Ventures; US seafood company Kuleana announces the official launch of its plant-based tuna in Poké Bar restaurants across North America.

“This partnership demonstrates the growing demand for plant-based protein alternatives”

Based in San Francisco, Kuleana is a privately held food technology company with a mission to recreate nutrient-rich, tasty and sustainable seafood from plants. Investors include Y-Combinator, Astanor, GoodSeedVentures and Cruise founder Kyle Vogt.

Kuleana reports that the vegan tuna product is being served at several Michelin-rated restaurants throughout California, and is winning hundreds of blind taste tests in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“Our priority is to serve delicious, plant-based tuna that doesn’t sacrifice when it comes to environmental and social responsibility, and is, of course, an uncompromising dining experience,” says Jacek Prus, co-founder and CEO of Kuleana. “This partnership demonstrates the growing demand for plant-based protein alternatives, and we are pleased to be able to offer an accessible and delicious plant-based solution to the foodservice sector.”

Yoon Ju, CEO of Poké Bar, comments on the new addition to their product line-up: “We are delighted to be working with Kuleana to bring the first plant-based tuna bowl to the poké sector. With this partnership, we aim to offer a holistic poké experience to our entire Poké Bar family, both domestically and internationally, and continue to do our part to promote sustainability.”

