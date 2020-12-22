Lewis Hamilton Opens Third Neat Burger Location, Plans to Expand Globally

Neat Burger, the vegan burger chain created by Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, has opened its third restaurant in London. The restaurant is in Soho, following the success of the chain’s initial locations in central London and Camden.

The menu at the new restaurant will the same as at the chain’s existing locations, with options including the Neat Dog and the Chick’n. Earlier this year, the chain also began offering the Beyond Sausage, becoming the first in the UK to do so.

Hamilton has said he plans to open six more locations in London and then to expand to Los Angeles, New York, and other cities around the globe. The company will operate as a franchise.

Neat Burger claims to be the first plant-based sustainable burger chain, and collaborates with the Eden Project to plant a tree for each burger sold.

Recently, Neat Burger was named Best Vegan Restaurant at the Deliveroo Awards. Back in August, the chain was also named the official sponsor of the Extreme E Electric Off-Road Championships.

While lockdowns have forced restaurants to remain closed for much of 2020, Neat Burger has continued to thrive by partnering with Deliveroo to offer deliveries across much of London.

“As someone who follows a plant-based diet, I believe we need a healthier high street option that tastes amazing but also offers something exciting to those who want to be meat-free every now and again,” says Lewis Hamilton.

