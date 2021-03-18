Lewis Hamilton’s Neat Burger Chain Set For Rapid Growth

Neat Burger, the vegan fast-casual chain backed by F1 star Lewis Hamilton along with Beyond Meat investor Tommaso Chiabra, is to open an additional seven London locations followed by a further 20 dark kitchens offering delivery-only. The chain, which recently launched the first plant-based fish burger in UK fast food, operates three existing London sites with a fourth confirmed this week for Canary Wharf.

Following the huge success of its DTC operations with Deliveroo, the third Neat Burger location was announced just last December along with plans for franchise expansion to Los Angeles, New York, and other cities around the globe. The company will operate as a franchise. Neat Burger claims to be the first plant-based sustainable burger chain and collaborates with the Eden Project to plant a tree for each burger sold.

Neat Burger with sweet potato fries Image 1 of 6 © Neat Burger

“A few years ago, most people would not have been that into the idea of a plant-based burger restaurant, and restaurants had one option on the menu to cater for the vegetarians,” said Director Zack Bish to The Evening Standard. “The fact that there is now such a high demand for a totally plant based offering is really encouraging and exciting to us. Even meat-eaters are going out of their way to choose plant-based options as the awareness of the effect it has on the world grows and grows.

