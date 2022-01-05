Meatless Farm Partners with Levi Roots to Launch Vegan Restaurant, with Free Jerk Chicken!

Plant-based meat brand Meatless Farm has partnered with Dragon’s Den star Levi Roots to launch what it claims to be the UK’s first plant-based jerk chicken restaurant. Called The M***F*** Jerk Joint, the pop-up restaurant is opening for Veganuary 2022 and will offer free jerk chicken at the Shoreditch, London location.

British-Jamaican musician and entrepreneur Levi Roots found widespread fame after appearing on the TV program Dragons’ Den in 2007, raising funds to launch his Reggae Reggae Sauce. The collaboration with Meatless Farm comes as the alt meat brand launches its Plant-Based Chicken Breast, which will be available at the restaurant in two exclusive Levi Roots’ Caribbean recipes.

To celebrate the concept, Meatless Farm will be giving away free Meatless Jerk Chicken while stocks last at the M*** F*** Jerk Joint, from Thursday 20th – Saturday 22nd January 2022, 12pm-4pm. The location is Iron Bloom, 46 Great Eastern St, London.

“I’ll be turning my all-time favourite classic dish of Jerk chicken, rice and peas plant-based with the help of Meatless Farm’s new chicken breast and my Reggae Reggae sauce, and there’ll be absolutely no compromise on taste with my delicious recipe”, commented Levi Roots.

Meatless Farm‘s new plant-based Chicken Breast launches for Veganuary as of today. RRP: £3.50 at Tesco and Asda.