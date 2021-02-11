Nabati Foods Adds its Vegan Mozzarella to New Beyond Sausage Pizza For Foodservice

Family-owned Canadian brand, Nabati, continues its recent string of success as it announces a new product partnership with COBS Bread bakery in Canada. Nabati’s Mozzarella Cheeze product will be a key ingredient in the new plant-based Beyond Sausage Arrabbiata Mini Pizza.

COBS Bread, a large bakery franchise chain originally established as Bakers Delight in Australia and now operating in Canada and the USA as Cobs, has teamed up with both Nabati and Beyond Meat to launch a plant-based mini pizza. The new product combines Beyond Sausage Italian Sausage Crumbles, roasted red pepper, chili flakes, and Nabati plant-based mozzarella on a fermented Turkish dough base.

Based in Edmonton, Nabati, is becoming a big player in Canada’s burgeoning plant-based scene, after recently securing a private placement of up to $4,000,000 and boasting sales growth of more than 85% in 2020 compared to 2019. Its products are served across North America, and the company has plans to expand distribution into Europe in 2022. Interestingly, Nabati (na-ba-tee) is the Arabic word for plant-based, and the company produces a wide range of dairy, meat, and cheese alternatives.

“We are very excited about this product launching across Canada,” Nabati CEO Ahmad Yehya said. “This delicious creation is another example of Nabati Foods serving the growing demand for clean, healthy, sustainable diet options for consumers everywhere in Canada. We worked hard to create a plant-based cheese product that doesn’t feel like a compromise, and the foodservice industry loves it because it actually melts like dairy cheese.”

