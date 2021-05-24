New London Restaurant Holy Carrot Aims to “Change Perception of Plant-Based Food”

A new plant-based restaurant called Holy Carrot has opened at Urban Retreat in Knightsbridge, London. The menu focuses on seasonal British produce, and all dishes served are free of gluten, refined sugar, preservatives, and other additives.

Holy Carrot initially opened its doors last year, but has mostly had to remain closed due to lockdown restrictions. Now, the relaxing of the rules means it is finally allowed to reopen.

The menu includes dishes such as steamed Asian dumplings, sticky and sweet orange cauliflower, and a raw Vietnamese-style green roll. Desserts are also offered, including summer berry meringue, chocolate cheesecake, and miso caramel sponge cake. A range of juices and smoothies are available, as well as drinks and cocktails (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic).

The restaurant is open from 12:00-22:00 every day except Sunday and Monday.

The London vegan scene

London is undoubtedly one of the best places in the UK to be vegan. Rudy’s Vegan Butcher, the first plant-based butcher in London, sold out on its first day after opening last November. Earlier this month, it opened a second location in exclusive department store Selfridge’s.

A fully vegan grocery store also opened in London last year, along with the pizza chain Vegan Dough Co. Meanwhile, Oowee Vegan, voted Deliveroo’s restaurant of the year in 2019, opened its first London location.

Speaking about the reopening, Holy Carrot founder Irina Linovich said the restaurant’s name was intended to capture both the healthiness of the food and the playful nature of the brand.

“When we came up with the idea to launch a vegan restaurant in Knightsbridge, we wanted to make sure that we brought an element of fun to eating vegan food,” she told BigHospitality.

