Next Level Clucker: New Vegan Chicken Chain Plans 1,000 Outlets in 10 Years

Next Level Burger recently opened the first location of its new vegan chicken chain called Next Level Clucker (NLC) in San Francisco with delivery and pickup service. Founder Matthew de Gruyter has aggressive expansion plans, intending to grow from one to 1,000 restaurants in the first ten years.



Not to be confused with the Next Level brand owned by Lidl, Next Level Burger opened its second East Coast location of Next Level Clucker last week, in the new 365 Whole Foods Market in Brooklyn, New York. The chain’s menu includes vegan chicken specialties such as chicken wings and tenders as well as kids’ meals.

NLC is already planning additional locations in Austin Texas, Oregon (Portland and Lake Oswego), New York, Seattle, Washington and the East Bay in Northern California.

“We are thrilled to announce the debut of Next Level Clucker in San Francisco! As America’s first all-vegan burger chain, it’s only fitting that Next Level Burger is also launching America’s first all-vegan chicken chain,” said Matthew de Gruyter, CEO and founder of Next Level Burger and NLC.

Share article: share

share

share

email