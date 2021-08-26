NotCo Announces Partnership With Burger King Paraguay as the Newly Crowned Unicorn Continues to Reign

Matias Muchnick, the young CEO and founder of Chilean plant-based success story NotCo, today announced on social media a new partnership between his company and Burger King Paraguay, which will now produce the Veggie Whopper with NotCo’s vegan meat.

Last month the company announced the raise of $235 million in a Series D funding round, which brought the company’s valuation to $1.5 billion, surpassing its goal of reaching unicorn status and becoming the first Unicorn company in Chile.

This month the fast-rising Latin American plant meat producer also announced an agreement with Mostaza, the largest fast food chain in Argentina, for the launch of its new line of Mega NotBurger.

In June NotCo announced investment from Danny Meyer, to boost its ability to expand into the US restaurant market. Having launched its NotMilk in the US nationally at Whole Foods Market this year, the brand has already confirmed distribution in more than 3,000 shops in the first half of 2021.

In interview with vegconomist just prior to the IPO, Matias said: “Since day one we’ve been looking to challenge the industry as a whole. Unlike companies that focus solely on alt-meats or alt-milk, we are the only company already selling products in key animal protein substitute areas with NotMilk, NotBurger, NotIceCream and NotMayo in five different countries. We are the only global company to disrupt massive food and beverage simultaneously. Unicorn status will allow us to continue to develop the technology and our portfolio and challenge some of these larger players even more.”

