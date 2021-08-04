NuLeaf: NYC’s Latest Plant-Based Fast Casual Spot Debuts

NuLeaf, a New York City-based fast casual plant-based restaurant, has opened its first of two locations in the US city this week. Founded by Craig Cochran and Michael Pease, founders of vegan eatery Terri, NuLeaf’s ​​menu will focus on craveable foods, salads and bowl, sandwiches and wraps.

Some of the menu highlights that New Yorkers can enjoy include a Chorizo Fiesta Bowl made with Blackbird seitan chorizo, Grilled Peach Salad, a Chickpea Tuna Sandwich, and a Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

The first location will be based on 23rd Street and will have 46 indoor seats with 16 outdoor to be added later this summer. The second location, scheduled to open after Labor Day in September, will be on 8th Avenue and will include six indoor seats.

NuLeaf will also offer to-go orders with a self-pick-up area at the front of each location. Both spots will feature a ​​​​live plant wall with the first restaurant on 23rd Street having more than 1,800 tropical plants.

​​​​“My goal was to create a menu that has traditional comfort dishes and items that satisfy cravings,” Cochran, co-founder of NuLeaf, told VegOut. “When I first started eating plant-based in college, I worked to recreate some of my favorite meals from growing up while using natural ingredients, and the NuLeaf menu is the result of years of perfecting these classics.”

NuLeaf is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday, and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Share article: share

share

share

email