Oatly is First Ever Plant-Based Milk on Germany’s National Train Line

Oatly Group, the world’s largest oat drink company, recently announced a comprehensive collaboration with Deutsche Bahn (DB). From 1 January 2022, the oat drink Oatly Barista became available in the onboard catering of ICE and Intercity trains as its first-ever plant-based milk.

The Oatly Barista oat drink will initially be offered as a supplement to Fairtrade-certified filter coffee and Caffè Crema. Deutsche Bahn is one of the largest railway companies in Europe. In total, approximately 9.5 million cups of coffee and coffee specialities were sold in 2019.; of the 9.5 million cups, around 5.6 million were filter coffee and Caffè Crema. As such, the move has the potential to make a large impact on the amount of dairy milk consumed on German trains.

“At Oatly, we want to drive a sustainable food system because it is essential not only for human health, but more importantly for the climate. To achieve this, we need to make the transition to a more plant-based diet as easy as possible by making tasty plant-based products available to as many consumers as possible. We are proud that Deutsche Bahn is now introducing Oatly as the first plant-based milk alternative. And we hope that many other large companies will follow this example,” explains Tobias Goj, General Manager Oatly Germany.