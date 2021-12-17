Oggs Partners With Bella Italia to Launch Vegan Carbonara and Chocolate Pudding

Oggs partners with Bella Italia for Veganuary, launching two new eggless plant-based dishes.



British egg alternatives brand Oggs has announced a collaboration with Italian-inspired restaurant chain Bella Italia. From January 3rd, customers across the UK will be able to order plant-based carbonara followed by a vegan dessert.

The new options have been launched to cater to the growing number of people participating in Veganuary. In an interview with vegconomist this week, the campaign’s Chief Executive Ria Rehberg said Veganuary had “played a significant role in making veganism more mainstream”.

Scrambled Oggs

The carbonara is made from Scrambled Oggs, which combines the company’s aquafaba (chickpea water) with tofu and seasonings. Vegan pancetta — a type of Italian bacon — completes the dish. The dessert is OGGS’ Melt-In-The-Middle Chocolate Puddings, which are also made with aquafaba and are already available at some retail stores.

Award-winning egg alternatives

The female-led company has received several awards, including World’s Best Egg Alternative at the World Plant-Based Taste Awards and an Innovation Award at food-to-go show lunch.

Oggs initially launched as a vegan cake brand, offering a range of desserts at UK supermarkets. In May of last year, the company launched its aquafaba as an egg replacer for foodservice, followed by a retail launch at supermarkets in August.

“It’s so exciting we’re launching our newest innovations into foodservice, starting with this incredible collaboration with Bella Italia,” Hannah Carter, Founder of OGGS, told The Vegan Kind. “The Carb-OGG-nara dish showcases the versatility of Scrambled OGGS as more than just a breakfast option. Together, we’re making it even easier for people to make food choices that taste incredible and significantly reduce carbon emissions through swapping eggs for OGGS.”