OmniFoods Brings The Big Vegan Pig Out to the UK

Plant-based pork leader OmniFoods – producer of OmniPork – has launched The Big Vegan Pig Out, a series of popular restaurant partnerships across the UK. Featuring restaurants in 21 new locations, The Big Vegan Pig Out will showcase OmniPork’s plant-based innovations nationwide.

“Teaming up with these restaurants to showcase our OmniPork products is an honour and we can’t wait for consumers to taste all the different ways it can be prepared” – David Yeung

The 21 restaurants will present new plant-based dishes using one of OmniPork’s three high-quality pork alternatives – Mince, Luncheon, or Strips – with vegan items such as Steamed OmniPork Radish Dumplings, OmniPork Meat Feast Pizza, and Omni Shawarma Wrap all featuring.

Running from now until the 31st October, OmniPork will be partnering with renowned restaurants around the UK, including cult Kyushu-Brixton fusion Japanese restaurant Nanban, London based burger giants Nanny Bill’s, authentic Vietnamese Hanoi Ca Phe, dim sum aficionados Royal China Group, plant-based specialists Plant Hustler, Plant Powered Pizza, No Bonez and VeganE, as well as pizza start-up Pizza is Lovely, sushi with a difference from Let’s Do Maki and finally, Japanese inspired Negi Nori and Hachi.

Explosive Growth

Part of the award-winning food innovation social enterprise Green Monday Group, which works to increase plant-based diet and lifestyle awareness, OmniFoods latest initiative comes on the back of explosive growth in new markets, namely the UK and US. OmniPork has been available via retail channels such as TheVeganKind in the UK, while it recently underwent a retail expansion across 23 US states.

“We are delighted to be partnering with such a dazzling array of talented chefs and lively restaurants for Omnilicious Eats – The Big Vegan Pig Out. Teaming up with these restaurants to showcase our OmniPork products is an honour and we can’t wait for consumers to taste all the different ways it can be prepared. With more and more of our community enthusiastically adopting plant-based or flexitarian lifestyles, products like OmniPork allow anyone who is looking for a more sustainable, healthier alternative to seamlessly make the transition away from traditional meat products,” commented David Yeung, Founder of OmniFoods says.

